No Minister Approved Over N25 Million Without My Consent – Obasanjo

In a recent interview, former President of Nigeria, Olusegun Obasanjo, disclosed that during his tenure, no minister possessed the authority to grant approval for expenditures exceeding N25 million without obtaining his explicit consent. This revelation came to light during Obasanjo’s conversation with TheCable. Expressing bewilderment, Obasanjo questioned the source of former Minister of Power and Steel, Olu Agunloye’s authority to grant a $6 billion contract to Sunrise Power and Transmission Ltd, specifically in relation to the Mambilla Hydropower Project back in 2003.

Sunrise Power currently finds itself embroiled in arbitration with the Nigerian government at the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) in Paris, France. The dispute centers around an alleged breach of contract by the federal government.

In the initial arbitration, Sunrise Power demanded compensation amounting to $2.3 billion, contending that it had expended significant sums on financial and legal consultants before the contract was ultimately discarded.

In a subsequent arbitration, the company sought a $400 million settlement, citing the terms of the agreement it reached with the federal government in 2020 as a means to conclude the arbitration process.

Obasanjo, when addressing this matter, emphatically stated, “During my tenure as president, no minister possessed the authority to grant approval for expenditures exceeding N25 million without express presidential consent.”

He went on to emphasize the implausibility of Agunloye committing his government to a $6 billion project without obtaining Obasanjo’s explicit permission, confirming that he had never granted such approval. Furthermore, Obasanjo expressed his readiness to testify before a commission of inquiry if one were to be established to investigate the matter, underscoring the fact that all pertinent records substantiating his claims were readily available.

