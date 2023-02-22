No Member Of G5 Can Railroad Another Member Into Supporting Anyone- Okezie Ikpeazu Replies Orji Kalu

With few days remaining before the presidential election will be conducted, Abia state governor, Okezie Ikpeazu has dismissed claims suggesting that he will support the candidacy of Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress as alleged by Orji Kalu.

It would be recalled that in an interview with Channels TV on Monday, the chief whip of the Senate, Orji Kalu claimed that Okezie Ikpeazu who is a member of the PDP G5 group, will support the candidature of Bola Tinubu just like governor Nyesom Wike is allegedly in support of the candidature of the former Lagos state governor.

Reacting to this statement while addressing journalists in Aba according to Daily Post, governor Okezie Ikpeazu noted that no governor in the G5 group can force another to support any candidate he does not want to support.

Okezie Ikpeazu said “No member of G5 can railroad another member into supporting anyone against his will, as suggested by senator Orji Kalu.”

Content created and supplied by: relationship-Guru (via 50minds

News )

#Member #Railroad #Member #Supporting #Okezie #Ikpeazu #Replies #Orji #KaluNo Member Of G5 Can Railroad Another Member Into Supporting Anyone- Okezie Ikpeazu Replies Orji Kalu Publish on 2023-02-22 18:49:06