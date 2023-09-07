No Matter What The Judiciary Decided, Nigerians Know The Truth Of What Happened On Feb 25th- Okutepa

Mr Jibrin Okutepa, SAN, who is a lawyer to the Labour Party and its presidential candidate, Mr Peter Obi, has made it known that no matter the decision of the judiciary based on the fact, Nigerians know the truth of what happened on the 25th of February during the presidential election in the country.

Mr Okutepa went on and stated that while the courts rely on evidence of facts, truth does not, noting that Nigeria will do itself well if at all times it upholds truth in the running of its affairs. He also noted that Nigerians know the excruciating pains petitioners go through in the hands of INEC.

The Labour Party’s counsel went further and noted that judgements have been delivered, but justice is entirely different from judgement, stating it clearly that Nigeria shall reap the fruits of what is being ditched out by those who suppose to do what is right.

Mr Jibrin Okutepa made this disclosure in a long post he made on his official X handle on Wednesday evening, while reacting to the judgement that was delivered today by the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal. Mr Okutepa also made it known that those who got the judgement know the truth and that truth is always constant.

In addition, he noted that he respects the courts and that he must therefore respect the decisions of the court. He went further and stated it clearly that he stands by his conviction with courage for the truth, noting that no baptismal name of legality can make what is not right to become right.

It should be recalled that the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal, sitting in Abuja, today delivred judgement on the petitions filed by the Labour Party and its presidential candidate, Mr Peter Obi, Challenging the election that produced Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the President.

