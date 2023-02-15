This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

No Matter What Is Thrown Our Way, We Shall Prevail & Tinubu Shall Be President – Fani-Kayode Says

Ahead of the forthcoming presidential election, the former Aviation Minister and the spokesperson for the APC presidential campaign council, Femi Fani-Kayode, has made it known that the APC presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, will surely become Nigeria’s next president, not withstanding what is thrown on their way.

Speaking further, Fani-Kayode noted that they are bold, strong and undeterred, stating it clearly that hey have been to the top of the mountain and have seen the promise land. He went on and stated it clearly that they shall not only see the promise land, but they shall also enter it.

The former Aviation Minister made this disclosure in a tweet he made on his verified twitter handle, on Wednesday, noting that it shall be a new era of peace and prosperity in the country.

On several occasions, Femi Fani-Kayode and members of the APC have insisted that their prefered candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu will be the next president of the country, but be it as it may, we must wait till the election day, so as to know the next president of the country.

