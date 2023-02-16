NEWS

No Matter What Is Thrown Our Way We Shall Prevail & Tinubu Shall Be President – Fani-kayode Declares

The former Minister of Ation, chieftain of All Progressive Congress and spokesman to Asiwaju Bola Tinubu/Kashim Shettima Presidential Campaign Council, Chief Femi Fani-kayode has declared that, no matter what is thrown on their way, they shall prevail and the Presidential candidate of All Progressive Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu shall be President of Nigeria.

The embattled APC chieftain made this known his official Twitter handle.

Recall, today Wednesday, Fani-kayode has to report at the DSS office for further investigation and questioning over his recent allegation against the Presidential candidate of PDP, Ahlaji Atiku Abubakar and some unknown top military officers.

Chief Fani-kayode said further that they are bold, strong and undeterred, and that they have been to the top of the mountain and seen the promised land.

According to Fani-kayode,”We shall not just see it but also enter it. It shall be a new era of peace & prosperity. Glory to Nigeria!”

