No Matter What I Face Today, Tinubu Will Be The Next President Of Nigeria- Femi Kayode

The Department of State Services (DSS) has invited the former aviation minister and director of new media for the Bola Ahmed Tinubu presidential campaign council, Femi Fani Kayode, to appear before them in response to his recent remarks about PDP presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar. Femi Fani Kayode has confirmed that he will accept the invitation.

The former minister made this revelation in a post on his verified Twitter account on Monday. He claimed that the DSS had invited him shortly after he had tweeted about newspaper reports that Atiku was meeting with Army Generals covertly to try to influence the election results.

However, FFK noted that despite his uncertainties about what will happen after accepting the invitation, he will continue to pray for Tinubu to become the next president of Nigeria.

“I will appear before the DSS this morning as requested because I have nothing to conceal. No matter what I face today or at any other time, know that as long as there is life in me, I will oppose the darkness and evil to ensure the election of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as our next President. I maintain my utter contempt for Atiku and the vermin that are surrounding him “he said

Source: The Nations Newspaper/ Daily Trust

Content created and supplied by: HealthTourist (via 50minds

News )

