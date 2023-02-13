No Matter What Happens To Me Today, Tinubu Will Be Nigeria’s Next President – Femi Fani-kayode

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Femi Fani Kayode, a former minister of ation and the director of new media for the Bola Ahmed Tinubu presidential campaign council, has disclosed that he will be honoring the invitation extended to him by the Department of State Services (DSS) in response to his recent comments regarding Atiku Abubakar, the presidential flagbearer of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

On Monday, the former minister made this information public through a post on his verified Twitter account. In the post, he claimed that the DSS invited him about three days ago, after he tweeted about newspaper reports alleging that Atiku was secretly meeting with Army Generals to influence the outcome of the elections. The post was in response to another tweet that the former minister had made about the reports.

Nonetheless, FFK stated that he will continue to pray for Tinubu to become Nigeria’s next president even though he is unsure of what will occur after he accepts the invitation and honors it. He is unsure of what will occur after he honors the invitation.

“Because I have nothing to conceal, I will comply with the Department of Social Services’ request and present myself to them first thing in the morning. I continue to hold an utter contempt for Atiku and the vermin that are surrounding him, and regardless of what happens to me today or at any other time, know that as long as there is life in me I will fight against the darkness and evil to ensure that Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is elected as our next President, despite the fact that no matter what happens to me today or at any other time, know that as long as there is life in me I will fight against the darkness and evil to ensure “he said.

