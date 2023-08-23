No Matter The Drag Drama And Controversy, I Love This Pastor -Blessing CEO Tells Apostle Suleman

The controversial relationship expert, coach and social media personality, Okoro Blessing Nkiruka professionally known as Blessing CEO has revealed that no matter the drag drama and controversies, she loves Apostle Johnson Suleman.

Blessing CEO said this on her Instagram page she said this after she shared a video where apostle Johnson Suleman said ever since he got married to his wife, he has never touched her phone, even when it starts ringing close to him, he never tries to touch the phone, because it’s her privacy, he added he has known his wife for 23years.

After Blessing CEO shared the video she said No matter the drag Drama and controversy, I love this pastor. She added she also loves his undiluted honesty and only God knows that he is not just a spiritual leader, you are a relationship and marriage guidance.

Blessing CEO added that Apostle Johnson Suleman is one of the pastor’s she listens to and jot things down. What are your thoughts on this?

