No Matter The Age Gap, My Love For You Knows No Limit. I Am Devoted To You For Life.

A 23 year old girl in Benue state disregarded her age and got married to a 55 year old man.

The girls who is a promising daughter of both parents brought the old man for introduction, but the parents refused to give their consent because the man is even older than the father of the girl.

The girl was so disappointed that her parents refused to accept the man she brought to them for marriage. She left with annoyance and came back the following day to know from her parents why they bluntly refused to give their consent to her proposal.

The father persuaded his daughter the need to marry a younger person. While the mother pleaded with her to change her mind over some one older than her father, but it all went to her deaf ears.

The daughter threatened that, if they disallowed her to marry her heart desire she will elope with him and nobody will see her again in the family’s the only daughter in the family, the parents became worried probably the old man psalm their daughter.

They went to Dr Divine Healing home for spiritual intervention over the decision of their only daughter.

It was revealed that the old man didn’t do any psalm, but their daughter decided to love him naturally. He advised that she should be allowed to go with him because her future lies majorly in the hands of the man.

Few days later, the parents unwillingly invited the daughter to come with her proposal to receive parental blessing. The girl was excited to inform her proposal and they were blessed by the parents.

Their traditional marriage ceremony was very colorful and elaborate. Suddenly the daughter asked for interlude from the musician through the permission of her parents it was granted. She walked to the microphone in the present of everybody and said her love for the husband knows no limit regardless of his age. She has devoted her life to him saying age has no barrier in marriage. She thanks her parents for their blessings and stopped.

To the surprise of the wife and her parents. The husband brought bulldozer in the following week and brought down the father’s house and built a magnificent edifice for them. He further told them he is flying to abroad with his wife that he lives in the united Arab Emirates.

His wife left him when he was preparing to travel abroad and was disappointed twice. He became penniless as a result of that and his wife left him.it was then he made a promise with God that if he can travel abroad he will not marry again until God appointed time.

So what you are seeing today is in fulfilment of God promise over his life. He will be coming home to check after you with his wife at intervals.

The parents were amazed because they never thought of this. The wife was also in great dumbfounded because her husband didn’t told her any thing of such before. They both travelled the following week.