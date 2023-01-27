No matter how short a man is, He’ll always see the sky, Oshiomole & Lalong are already seeing it-BAT

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the All Progressive Congress Congress’s nominee for president, and other prominent APC leaders held their presidential rally in the middle belt. The APC candidate was in Benue state for the APC presidential campaign rally, together with the APC national chairman and other chieftains including Adams Oshiomole and Solomon Lalong.

Speaking to the people of Benue, Tinubu made fun of two of his chieftains, Adams Oshiomole and Solomon Lalong, by praising them with a proverb. No matter how short a man is, he will always be able to see the sky, he claimed. Then he emphasised that despite being quite short, Solomon Lalong and Adams Oshiomole can view the sky. Before addressing the people of Benue state, he raised their two hands and prayed for God to bless them.

He stated “I usually think that a man will always be able to see the sky, regardless of how short he is. Despite being quite small, Adams Oshiomole and Solomon Lalong can view the sky.”

Before the February General Elections, the APC candidate is one of the front-runners for the presidency. In addition to his prior roles as the governor of Lagos State, Tinubu is also known for making jokes during addresses to members of his staff.

