No Matter How Short A Man Is, He Will Always See The Sky—Tinubu to Oshiomhole and Lalong

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

During the APC presidential campaign rally held in Benue State, the APC presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, praised his campaign directors general, Adams Oshiomhole and Solomon Lalong, and stated that no matter how short they are, they’ll always see the sky.

[ Photo credit: Google]

He however urged the people of Beue State not to worry about the current situation of the country, pointing out that if he wins the election, he will change it for the better. He however thanked the supporters for coming out and urged them to come out and vote for him during the election.

According to him, “I always say, no matter how short a man is, he will always see the sky.” Adams Oshiomhole and Solomon Lalong are very short, but they’re seeing the sky. God bless them all.”

Dear esteemed readers, Kindly share your thoughts and opinions concerning this post.

Video credit: TVC

Square (

)