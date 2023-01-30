No Matter How Much PDP Abuses buhari, He Won’t Listen — Tinubu

At the Edo Town Hall Meeting, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), slammed the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) for their constant criticism of the President Muhammadu buhari-led administration. Tinubu pointed out that the President will never hear the words of his critics until his last day in office.

“They can abuse buhari from morning until night, but he does not hear their abuse,” Tinubu said. He stated that the President has done a lot for the country and should be appreciated rather than ridiculed. Tinubu pointed to the provision of the Second Niger Bridge, Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, and other infrastructure and social welfare programs that have been executed by the administration.

Tinubu further urged the PDP to reflect on their performance when they were in power and assess the progress made by the APC in the past 5 years. He stated that the PDP was unable to provide the infrastructure and social welfare programs that the APC has been able to deliver.

The National Leader of the APC also warned the PDP to stay away from the politics of hate and divisiveness, and to focus on policy issues. He urged the PDP to join forces with the APC in building a better Nigeria that is focused on economic growth and development.

The National Leader also pointed out that there is no room for abuse and divisiveness in nation building, and that the PDP should focus on policy issues.

