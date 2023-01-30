NEWS

No Matter How Much PDP Abuses Buhari, He Won’t Listen — Tinubu

Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 1 hour ago
0 341 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

No Matter How Much PDP Abuses buhari, He Won’t Listen — Tinubu

At the Edo Town Hall Meeting, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), slammed the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) for their constant criticism of the President Muhammadu buhari-led administration. Tinubu pointed out that the President will never hear the words of his critics until his last day in office.

“They can abuse buhari from morning until night, but he does not hear their abuse,” Tinubu said. He stated that the President has done a lot for the country and should be appreciated rather than ridiculed. Tinubu pointed to the provision of the Second Niger Bridge, Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, and other infrastructure and social welfare programs that have been executed by the administration.

Tinubu further urged the PDP to reflect on their performance when they were in power and assess the progress made by the APC in the past 5 years. He stated that the PDP was unable to provide the infrastructure and social welfare programs that the APC has been able to deliver.

The National Leader of the APC also warned the PDP to stay away from the politics of hate and divisiveness, and to focus on policy issues. He urged the PDP to join forces with the APC in building a better Nigeria that is focused on economic growth and development.

The National Leader also pointed out that there is no room for abuse and divisiveness in nation building, and that the PDP should focus on policy issues.

Share your thoughts.

Content created and supplied by: Businessadvocate (via 50minds
News )

#Matter #PDP #Abuses #buhari #Wont #Listen #TinubuNo Matter How Much PDP Abuses buhari, He Won’t Listen — Tinubu Publish on 2023-01-30 07:37:09



Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 1 hour ago
0 341 1 minute read
Photo of Ng daily

Ng daily

Related Articles

Today’s Headlines:Allow Tinubu Replicate Lagos Miracle;N900bn Still In People’s Homes—CBN Gov

4 mins ago

2023 Election: Court To Delivers Judgement In A Case Seeking 2023 Polls Cancellation Today

10 mins ago

I Don’t know how a Bullion van will forget its location from the CBN to Tinubu’s house – Charles Aniagwu laments

10 mins ago

Reactions As Governor Abdullahi Sule Takes A Jab At Obi Over His Northern Campaign

20 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button