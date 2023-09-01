NEWS

No Matter How Good A President Is, The Western World Will Always Support The Opposition – Dr. Arikana Quao

Dr. Arikana Chihombori-Quao, a former Permanent Representative to the African Union Mission in Washington DC, highlighted the infiltration of African countries’ politics by the Western world, causing significant issues on the continent. In an interview on Arise TV, she expressed concern that African nations can’t conduct elections without Western influence, which she sees as the root of the problem.

Her words on Arise TV were as follows, “Why are African countries unable to conduct elections without Western involvement? This is where the issue originates. Regardless of a leader’s quality, the Western world tends to support the opposition. History shows that even if the opposition wins, the Western world still supports them. Africans must recognize that we’re facing a siege. Often, we’re encouraged to act against the best interests of our people.”

Dr. Arikana’s insights shed light on the complex dynamics at play in African politics and foreign influence.

