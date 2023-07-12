‘No Lawmakers Fix Their Own Salaries And Allowances In Any Part Of The World’ – Liborous Oshoma

Liborous Oshoma, a lawyer and public affairs analyst, has claimed that lawmakers in Nigeria are unique in their ability to determine their own salaries and allowances. According to Oshoma, this practice is not observed in any other part of the world.

He stated in an interview with Arise TV that the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria only allows lawmakers to request salary and allowance increments, rather than unilaterally fixing them. Oshoma expressed concern about the lack of transparency regarding the monthly earnings of the legislative chambers, which contributes significantly to the high cost of governance in Nigeria.

Oshoma emphasized that the National Assembly members have disregarded the constitution by assuming that they are a separate government entity with the authority to determine their own salaries.

He clarified that while lawmakers in other countries can vote on salary and allowance adjustments based on the realities of their time in office, the power to fix their own compensation is not granted to them. Oshoma criticized the heavy financial burden of governance in Nigeria, pointing to the lack of transparency in the legislative branch’s remuneration.

