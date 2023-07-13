NEWS

‘No Igbo Man Will Tell You That He Doesn’t Have Sympathy With How We Are Treated In Nigeria’ – Ifeanyi Ubah

A Senator Representing Anambra South, Ifeanyi Ubah has alleged that the South East people strongly believe that they have been marginalized at the Federal Level. He said in an interview with Channels Tv that the average Igbo man feels bad about how the region are being treated. According to him, the marginalization of the people has to stop by addressing the issues being raised by the people of the region. 

He said, ”There is inequality in the way an Igbo man is being seen in Nigeria. The way we are not having our way where we are supposed to have our way. And no Igbo man will tell you that he doesn’t have sympathy with how we are treated in Nigeria. Until some of these issues about marginalization are being addressed, then we can have a better understanding that we belong to this country. It’s affecting us and it’s affecting our political structure.”

