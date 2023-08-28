No Igbo man voted Peter Obi because he’s Igbo, they voted him because he’s the best person- Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe

Former Senate Minority Leader and senator representing Abia South senatorial district, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe has dismissed insinuations that the Igbos lack synergy amongst themselves to produce the president like other regions. Abaribe who spoke on Signature TV cited the backing Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi got from Igbos in the last presidential election to justify his assertion. He added the Igbos didn’t vote Obi because he is Igbo but that they saw him as the best person to tackle our economic challenges.

He said, “Igbos don’t love themselves but what happened during the last election? Peter Obi took all the votes in Igboland. And everybody who complained went to check and found out that he was correct. Why? Because Igbos saw him as the best person to run our economy at this point that we need a sane, sober, very meticulous and prudent person to run the government.”

When asked: Maybe they voted him because he was an Igbo man?

He said, “No Igbo voted him because he was an Igbo man, they voted him because they saw him as the best person. And I stand to be challenged by anybody. And that is why you could see that his appeal was country wide.”

(From 33:15)

RealMedia (

)