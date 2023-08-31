No Igbo Man Voted Peter Obi Because He Is Igbo, They Voted Because He Is The Best Person’ -Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe

According to the Sun paper, Former Senate Minority Leader and representative of Abia South senatorial district, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, has refuted the notion that the Igbos lack unity to support a presidential candidate from their region.

Abaribe pointed to the overwhelming support that the Labour Party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi, received from Igbos in the last presidential election as evidence to counter this perception. He emphasized that Igbos voted for Obi not solely because of his Igbo identity, but because they believed he was the most capable individual to address the economic challenges faced by the nation.

Abaribe expressed, “Contrary to the belief that Igbos lack unity, let’s consider the last election. Peter Obi garnered significant support from Igboland. Anyone who questioned this fact discovered that it was accurate. Why? Because Igbos saw Obi as the ideal candidate to oversee our economy during a critical period, necessitating a rational, astute, and prudent leader.”

When questioned about whether the votes for Obi were due to his Igbo ethnicity, Abaribe asserted, “Igbos didn’t vote for him solely because he’s Igbo; they voted for him because they recognized him as the most suitable candidate. I am ready to defend this assertion against any challenge. Observe that his appeal extended beyond Igbo communities to a national scale.”

squareblogge (

)