No hidden place for Tinubu, he will be exposed – Atiku’s aide, Phrank Shaibu

There is no place for President Bola Tinubu to hide from his certificate crisis, according to Phrank Shaibu, Special Assistant on Public Communications for 2023 Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar. Shaibu said that Tinubu’ s lack of a certificate is something Atiku intends to make public.

He said that Tinubu’ s academic records from elementary school to university were still in doubt. He said in a statement that Tinubu’ s ability to name only one former classmate throws his educational background in doubt.

According to DAILY POST, Shaibu states thus: ” Over the last week, Nigerians have been following the current ministerial screening at the Senate where applicants have been asked to disclose their background in elementary, secondary, and collegiate education. Some of the senators who were evaluating the cabinet candidates were even classmates. But the individual who nominated them had no academic background. He doesn’ t have any peers from elementary, secondary, or higher education. His lack of peers is the reason behind this. He truly did drop out of the sky.

” This man’ s whole life, history, and qualifications are unknown, and Atiku will make sure he is made public. ” Shaibu emphasized the need for an honest life biography for the presidency.

Source: DAILY POST

SocietyDaily (

)