No government can solve all problems — Buhari

On Monday, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (ret.), the president, stated that no one government could resolve all of the issues facing the nation.

He suggested that the solution lay in building on the foundations established by earlier administrations.

At the State of the Nation Dialogue hosted by the Nigerian Bar Association in Abuja, Buhari spoke in person through Secretary to the Government of the Federation Boss Mustapha.

“I’ll argue that no one government in this nation would be able to address Nigeria’s problems, but as we build on the procedures set up by succeeding administrations, not completely abandoning what has been implemented, we will create our dreams, choose one or two things to concentrate on, and go on.

Accordingly, he remarked, “We believe the results of this discourse can be relayed to us so that whatever conclusions you reach and whatever recommendations you make; it will become a part of the record that we will produce as we transit and transfer to a new incoming government.”

The difficulty in Nigeria, according to a former Inspector-General of Police named Solomon Arase, is not so much the level of crime as it is the prosecution of criminals to serve as a deterrence to others.

While praising the majority of presidential hopefuls for promising to start a big hiring drive for the country’s security agencies, Arase pointed out that in order to keep the country safe for everyone, technology must work in tandem with numerical strength.

Amina Mohammed, the deputy secretary-general of the UN, urged inclusion of women and young people in Nigeria’s effort to advance its national development in her keynote speech.

Only 3.6% of women in Nigeria’s national parliament are female. I’m pleading with you to give gender equality, women’s rights, and more women in government priority,” she stated in part.

In his opening remarks, NBA President Yakubu Maikyau had earlier accused lawyers of being responsible for some of the social ills that now afflict Nigeria. Maikyau urged Nigerians to forget the past and look forward to a new Nigeria where lawyers would be the protectors of good governance, justice, and development.

Therefore, I feel compelled to apologize to Nigerians on behalf of the Bar since I have the honor to serve as its leader at this time. Today, as members of the bar, we are more known for the fees we charge our customers than for fulfilling our primary duty to provide advice and/or offer ourselves for the promotion of our country’s cause, he stated.

