No Going Back On Withdrawal Of Nigerian Police Personnel From Important Personalities – Inspector-General

The Nigeria Police Force has insisted that there is no going back in its decision on withdrawal of Police Mobile Force Personnel (PMF) from Nigerians and other residents classified as Very Important Personalities (VIPs).

The Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, said this in a statement on Monday while debunking reports making the rounds that there was the possible reversal of the PMF reform policy and the decision of the acting Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, to withdraw Police Mobile Force (PMF) personnel from certain important personalities.

Adejobi stated that the decision to withdraw the PMF personnel from escort and guard duties “stands firm, and there will be no going back on this critical policy change.”

According to the Force spokesperson, “The withdrawal process has already commenced with a comprehensive report, which has been submitted by the constituted committee assigned to oversee the seamless implementation of this directive; and the IGP has activated the mobilisation process for the establishment of the Police Quick Intervention Squad which precedes the withdrawal policy.

“The decision to withdraw Police Mobile Force personnel from VIP duties is part of ongoing efforts to optimise the allocation of resources and enhance the efficiency of the Nigeria Police Force in its core mandate of safeguarding the lives and properties of all citizens.

“While poised to ensure a smooth transition, the Nigeria Police Force is committed to providing adequate security arrangements for VIPs who are entitled to such protection. Meanwhile, the Force will carefully consider the provisions of Sections 23 to 25 of the Police Act 2020, in recruiting more supernumerary officers, to handle VIP security responsibilities. No VIP or critical infrastructure will be left unprotected as a result of the new policy.

“The Inspector-General of Police remains resolute in his pursuit of reforms and initiatives that will enhance the professionalism and public trust in the Nigeria Police Force. The decision to withdraw Police Mobile Force personnel from VIPs is driven by the need to create a more robust, efficient, and people-centered police force that caters to the security needs of all citizens equally.

“The IGP, therefore, urges the public and all stakeholders to support and cooperate with the Nigeria Police Force during this transition period to strengthen the security apparatus and create a safer environment for everyone to thrive.”