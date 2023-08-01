No Going Back On Tomorrow’s Protest – NLC President

The organiser labour comprising Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and its Trade Union Congress (TUC) counterpart, has ruled out suspension of nationwide mass action against fuel price hike and other policies of the federal government.

Joe Ajaero, President of the Nigeria Labour Congress, revealed this to journalists Tuesday night at Labour House in Abuja.

Earlier, TUC President Festus Osifo stated that labour leaders would meet to discuss the final conclusion of the protest. According to Daily trust.

Osifo made the remarks following a meeting with Federal Government members led by Femi Gbajabiamila, President Bola Tinubu’s Chief of Staff.

Gbajabiamila has stated that there were indicators that the strike might be called off.

However, in his statement, Ajaero stated that the demonstration would go through as scheduled.

According to the union’s chief, the discussion with federal government authorities did not affect the union’s attitude on protest.

He directed state congress councils to mobilise heavily for the action.

“The nationwide mass protest has not been reconsidered or suspended.” We want to inform all Nigerians that we have just returned from a meeting with the federal administration in which we attempted to persuade them to listen to the concerns of the Nigerian people and workers.”

“However, the outcome of today’s meeting has not changed anything or the course that we have set for ourselves tomorrow as custodians of the interests and desires of Nigerian workers and people.”

“Nigerians are advised to disregard the efforts of fifth columnists who work tirelessly against the wishes of the people.” We invite everyone to come together in our individual states and wherever we may be across the country to express our common commitment. The Nationwide Mass Protest will resume tomorrow,” Ajaero informed journalists. According to Daily trust.

He described labor’s demands as “immediate implementation in good faith” of their resolutions with the congress, which were jointly signed with the government and the TUC, as well as “immediate reversal of all anti-poor policies of the government, such as increases in tertiary school fees and fuel prices.”

Other demands include the repair of local refineries in Port Harcourt, Warri, and Kaduna; the release of eight months’ worth of withheld salaries for university lecturers and workers; appropriate recognition and support for the presidential steering committee and the work of its sub-committees; and an end to the government’s inhumane actions and policies.

