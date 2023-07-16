No Former Governor Should Make The List Of Ministers Of President Tinubu -Abdul- Azeez Suleiman Says

The Spokesperson of the Coalition of Northern Groups, Mr Abdul – Azeez Suleiman, has said that no former Governor of a state should make the list of ministers of the President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu – led government (Punch).

The Spokesperson, who made this assertion recently, while discussing the type of people that should be appointed by the new administration, pointed out that many of these former Governors who were still looking for appointments at the federal level, lacked integrity and as such, should not be allowed to return to the corridors of power.

According to him; “certainly there are people who should not be (on Tinubu’s ministerial list). All the past (former) governor should not be on that list. This is because most of them lack credibility… It is part of the greed… they want to export from their states to the federal level. As we can see, some of them, though they are no longer in power, have appointed their friends as commissioners… They cannot be allowed to block the federal vacancies…”

