No Feelings For Her Initially, But When I Got Sick, She Took Care Of Me, And That Made Me Start Liking Her.

In life you never can tell who will care for you when you are in need of a serious help especially when you are sick. Your best friend, wife and siblings can abandon you, except God fearing ones among them.

My name is Adegoke ,I am a 34 year old guy from Ogun state, but I lives in Abuja the federal capital territory. I works with one of the federal government agencies as a civil servant.

I was a bachelor, but got married to my dearest in 2021. The marriage has been blessed with a beautiful baby girl.

My testimony is about my wife whom God has used to save my life. It all happened in 2020 when I fell sick.I was hospitalized for two months without any of my family members. The illness was so critical that I couldn’t get my self for 6 days.

My wife now was a lady living not too far from where I live. She provided care for me every day. She will come to the hospital and stay till 6 pm every day. I was having a girl whom have promised to marry, but she will come and go within minutes with a flimsy excuse every time.

Then I held no affection towards my wife, but my feelings began to transform due to the concern she showed to me. At a point, I was discharged from the hospital on the ground that Doctors cannot diagnosed the nature of my sickness.

I managed to get home with the intention that I will die any time, any day but to my greatest surprised the lady still came to my rescue. She told me that someone in her family had a similar illness and after all medical Doctors failed. The man was moved to a spiritual home and he got healed within two days.

She phoned one of her brother who gave her the address and she took me there the following day.

As God made it, I got my healing after spending a week with the spiritual home. All these while, my girl friend has abandoned me that I will die. This was how I started developing feelings of my wife and later got married to her.

She is God sent to my life and after our marriage. She has shown to me real love that is undiluted, unconditional and unparalleled. Glory be to God.

I decided to bring this to the notice of the public because a friend in need is a friend indeed. Many girls out there are just after what they want to get from you. The moment you have a problem either sickness or financial problem they will run away.