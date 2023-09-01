No Devil Shall Hold Down What Belongs To You This Month – Pastor Paul Enenche Prophesies

Pastor Paul Enenche, the founder and senior pastor of Dunamis International Gospel Center, has shared a new prophetic message for the upcoming month in a recent post on his official Facebook page.

He offered a prayer, saying, “Dear Beloved, welcome to a month of September filled with blessings. Everything that God has ordained for you in this month is already in your possession, and no evil force will be able to prevent you from receiving what is rightfully yours in Jesus’ name.” This prophetic declaration carries significant meaning, and it’s important to understand that God has blessings in store for you in the upcoming month.

While the devil may have his own plans to obstruct your blessings, Pastor Paul Enenche assures that God’s divine plan will prevail over the devil’s schemes. It’s crucial to have faith in the power of prophecy and in God’s ability to manifest these prophecies in your life during the month ahead. If you believe in these prophecies, please respond with a resounding “Amen” in the comment section below.

