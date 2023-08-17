No Cabinet In 77 Days When The Constitution Says 60 Days – Okonkwo

Kenneth Okonkwo, a lawyer and spokesperson for the OBIDATTI Presidential campaign committee, in a tweet on his official Twitter page highlighted that the present administration has exceeded the constitutionally mandated period of 60 days to form its cabinet by taking 77 days to do so. He conveyed this sentiment his official Twitter account on Wednesday.

His remarks were a response to the actions and decisions of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s current government. In his tweet, he expressed concern that the government’s policies and appointments are impacting the future and destinies of Nigeria and its citizens.

In his Twitter post, he drew attention to the fact that despite the constitutional requirement to form a government within 60 days, the government has already abolished the subsidy and has yet to finalize its cabinet within 77 days.

In my opinion, I believe Kenneth Okonkwo should stop making noise on everything because no one is perfect. Peter Obi too may probably have some flaws if he becomes President.

