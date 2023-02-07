NEWS

No Body Can Relegate The Igbos To The Background -Peter Obi

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 20 mins ago
0 326 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

With less than 18 days left before Nigerian eligible voters head to the polls to elect the next president that will pilot the affairs of the country after the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari, the presidential candidate of the Labour party, Mr Peter Obi has said that Igbos will not be taken for granted. 

The former Anambra state governor while speaking during the Tribute Session for Late Chief Mbazulike Amechi, said he has always believed that it is proper for the people of the East to participate in political engagement in the country. 

According to him, they should never allow the circumstances around them to discourage them from taking part in political process. 

Hear him “I have always believed that people from the South-East should assert themselves and be part of the political process no matter the circumstances. No body can relegate the Igbos to the background.” Mr Peter Obi said. 

You can watch the clip after the cut.


Enecheojo (
)

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 20 mins ago
0 326 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

The Masses Are Suffering, But Any Uprising Now Can Derail The Election & The Democratic Process-Sani

4 mins ago

2023: Who do they want to deceive or impress when they say fuel scarcity will end after 1 week—Datti Baba-Ahmed

7 mins ago

We Now Have A Situation Where Three APC States Are Now Fighting The FG -Reuben Abati Laments

11 mins ago

Today’s Headlines:Obi Urges Nigerians To Play Their Part To Rescue Nigeria, CBN’ll Not Be Used To Frustrate 2023 Polls—Emiefele

15 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button