No Body Can Relegate The Igbos To The Background -Peter Obi

With less than 18 days left before Nigerian eligible voters head to the polls to elect the next president that will pilot the affairs of the country after the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari, the presidential candidate of the Labour party, Mr Peter Obi has said that Igbos will not be taken for granted.

The former Anambra state governor while speaking during the Tribute Session for Late Chief Mbazulike Amechi, said he has always believed that it is proper for the people of the East to participate in political engagement in the country.

According to him, they should never allow the circumstances around them to discourage them from taking part in political process.

Hear him “I have always believed that people from the South-East should assert themselves and be part of the political process no matter the circumstances. No body can relegate the Igbos to the background.” Mr Peter Obi said.

