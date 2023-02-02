This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

No bank will deny presidential candidates money, CBN just punishing poor Nigerians – Kwankwaso

The presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party, (NNPP), Alhaji Musa Kwakwanso, has said that the latest policy of the CBN targeting politicians is just a waste of time.

He stated while on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily programme today, Thursday, 2nd February 2023, that no bank in any state would refuse to give money to its host.

While making this statement, he noted that big-time politicians, the presidential candidates especially, have controlling shares in the big banks or friends who can help mobilize whatever amount of money is needed.

Speaking further, he asked why a Nigerian should unnecessarily inflict this kind of pain on people who are already suffering, that the CBN was just punishing innocent poor Nigerians.

He said further still that the CBN should have given enough time and that the implementation should have been done step by step, not as hastily as it is being done.

As a Nigerian, to say that the last couple of days has been inconvenient, is an understatement. Money has been hard to come by. Unprivileged people like us have been pushed to the wall with this obnoxious policy.

