NEWS

No Anti Corruption Agency Have Enough Manpower To Checkmate Vote Buying – Shehu Sani

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 3 hours ago
0 348 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Shehu Sani, a former senator for Kaduna Central, has taken on his verified Twitter account to say no anti-corruption agency has enough manpower to checkmate vote buying

Vote buying is not fundamentally new to Nigeria’s electoral politics. It has become a major issue in party primaries and other elections in the country.

As Nigerians and all the political parties are warming up for the 2023 presidential election that is drawing closer, the outspoken activist, Shehu Sani, recently posted a tweet on his microblogging, Twitter, to say no anti corruption agency has enough manpower to checkmate vote buying at the ward levels during the election.  

In his tweet, Shehu Sani wrote below: 

“No anti corruption agency have enough manpower to checkmate vote buying at the ward levels.”

What’s your take on what Shehu Sani said? Do you think Shehu Sani was right? To share your thoughts, and opinions, please use the space provided below. 

Naija-hub-news (
)

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 3 hours ago
0 348 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Tinubu’s Past Records Have Shown That He Is Fit To Be The Next Nigerian President—Rotimi Akeredolu

20 mins ago

As The Glory Of All Lands, Bayelsa State Didn’t Disappoint, I Commed The Zeal- Atiku Abubakar

36 mins ago

“Tinubu Has Not Jumped Any Political Ship Like Peter Obi And Atiku Abubakar” – Tinubu’s Side Claims

44 mins ago

Reactions As Peter Obi’s supporters Ride Camel To Rally Ground In The North

51 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button