No Anti Corruption Agency Have Enough Manpower To Checkmate Vote Buying – Shehu Sani

Shehu Sani, a former senator for Kaduna Central, has taken on his verified Twitter account to say no anti-corruption agency has enough manpower to checkmate vote buying.

Vote buying is not fundamentally new to Nigeria’s electoral politics. It has become a major issue in party primaries and other elections in the country.

As Nigerians and all the political parties are warming up for the 2023 presidential election that is drawing closer, the outspoken activist, Shehu Sani, recently posted a tweet on his microblogging, Twitter, to say no anti corruption agency has enough manpower to checkmate vote buying at the ward levels during the election.

In his tweet, Shehu Sani wrote below:

“No anti corruption agency have enough manpower to checkmate vote buying at the ward levels.”

