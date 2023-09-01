No Amount Of Reshuffle Can Stop A Coup Because It’s Usually Not Sponsored From The Top- Professor Okey Ikechukwu

Professor Okey Ikechukwu, the Executive Director of Development Specs Academy has come out to say that no amount of military reshuffle can stop a coup from being carried out in a country.

According to Prof. Okey who appeared in an interview on Channels television this morning, it’s mostly middle ranked officers who usually carry out the coup and not those at the very top.

In his own words as seen on Channels television this morning…

“No amount of warning or reshuffle can stop a coup. Because in most cases, coups are not carried out or sponsored from the top. Usually, the middle level officers who carry out the coup can be appointed you as a General, I agree with that. If you look at our own past, it wasn’t Murtala who carried out his coup. It was younger officers who kept talking to him about it and he said if you are going to put me there, don’t tell me what to do. On the day the coup occured, he was in London and he flew in later.”

“Looking at what is happening in Africa, the presidents are not asking themselves what they can do to ensure that coups are unattractive. They are thinking of preventing officers from removing them and that’s why there’s a possibility that no matter what they do, if the person you are putting there is set on carrying out a coup, they will. Who is telling you what’s on their mind? He’s been waiting for 15 years and now you’ve got him to watch your back and he takes you out without warning.”

Watch the full interview here. Start from 34:00

AnnSports (

)