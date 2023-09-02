NEWS

No Amount Of Reshuffle Can Stop A Coup Because Its Usually Not Sponsored From The Top’ – Okey Ikechukwu

Professor Okey Ikechukwu, the Executive Director of Development Specs Academy, has stated that no amount of military reshuffling can prevent a coup in a country. In an interview in a video (34:00) on Channels Television, Professor Okey explained that coups are typically instigated by middle-ranked officers rather than those at the highest levels of leadership.

He emphasized, “No amount of warnings or reshuffling can thwart a coup because, in most cases, coups are not orchestrated or supported by top-ranking officials. Usually, it’s mid-level officers who carry out the coup, even if you appoint them as Generals, I agree with that. If we examine our own history, it wasn’t Murtala who orchestrated his own coup. It was younger officers who kept discussing it with him, and he said, ‘If you are going to put me there, don’t tell me what to do.’ On the day of the coup, he was in London, and he flew in later.”

Ikechukwu added, “Looking at what is happening in Africa, presidents should be asking themselves what they can do to make coups less appealing. Instead, they focus on preventing officers from overthrowing them, which is why there’s a possibility that, no matter what measures they take, if someone is determined to carry out a coup, they will. Who can truly ascertain what’s on their mind? They’ve been waiting for 15 years, and now that you’ve put them in a position to watch your back, they might take you out without warning.”

