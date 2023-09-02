‘No Amount Of Reshuffle Can Stop A Coup Because It’s Usually Not Sponsored From The Top’ -Ikechukwu

Professor Okey Ikechukwu, the Executive Director of Development Specs Academy, asserts that military reshuffles are insufficient to prevent coups in a country. He emphasizes that coups are typically orchestrated by middle-ranked officers rather than those at the highest ranks.

In his own words during an interview in a video (34:00) on Channels Television, “No amount of warning or reshuffling can deter a coup. In most cases, coups are not orchestrated or endorsed by top-ranking officials. Typically, it’s middle-level officers who carry out coups, and they may eventually be promoted to the rank of General. To illustrate, if we examine our own history, it wasn’t Murtala who executed his coup. It was younger officers who engaged in discussions with him about it. He made it clear that if they were going to put him in power, they shouldn’t dictate his actions. On the day the coup occurred, he was in London and he returned later.”

He added, “Looking at the situation in Africa, presidents are not focusing on measures to make coups unattractive. Instead, they are preoccupied with preventing officers from ousting them. Consequently, no matter what preventative actions they take, if an individual is determined to carry out a coup, they will find a way. The question is, who is monitoring what’s on their minds? After waiting for 15 years, you’ve now assigned them to watch your back, and they eliminate you without warning.”

