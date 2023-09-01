No amount of reorganization can stop a coup because it is not organized from the top -Prof Okey

According to Development Specs Academy’s Executive Director, Professor Okey Ikechukwu, no amount of military restructuring will be able to prevent a country from experiencing a coup.

Prof. Okey, who appeared in an interview on Channels television this morning, claimed that middle-ranking commanders, not those at the very top, typically carry out coups.

He said, “A coup cannot be stopped by any amount of warning or reorganization. Since coups are typically neither organized nor supported from the top, why? I concur that you can frequently be promoted to the rank of general by the middle-level officers who carry out the coup. It wasn’t Murtala who carried out his coup, if you look at our own history. Younger officers were the ones who kept bringing it up to him, and he told them that if they were going to put him in that situation, don’t tell him what to do. He arrived later after flying in from London on the day of the coup”.

