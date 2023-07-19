No Amount Of Palliatives Can Substitute Fuel Subsidy, It Cannot Assuage Anything- Majeed Dahiru

Majeed Dahiru, a newspaper columnist, has expressed strong disapproval of the government’s plan to provide 8,000 naira per month to 12 million families, viewing it as an insulting proposition. He raised questions about the government’s methodology for determining the number of families eligible for this assistance during an interview on AIT’s Kakaaki program.

Majeed’s objections stemmed from the recent removal of fuel subsidies, which he argued should never have happened as energy is vital for the economy to thrive. He was perplexed by the government’s decision to remove the subsidy, leading to unresolved problems while the nation grappled with a mounting debt crisis, allocating over 99 percent of its revenue to servicing debt.

During the interview, Majeed emphasized the crucial role of energy in keeping the economy alive and asserted that other policies could only be effective if there was sufficient energy support. He expressed his lack of understanding as to why the government targeted fuel subsidy as the root of Nigeria’s problems and then proceeded to eliminate it, causing unforeseen challenges.

When the topic of palliatives was brought up, Majeed chose not to delve into it deeply. Instead, he challenged the notion that any form of palliative measures could adequately replace the significance of fuel subsidies in assuaging the economic hardships faced by the population. He argued that providing a mere 8,000 naira per month to 12 million families for a period of six months was far from sufficient and questioned the criteria used to arrive at this figure.

“No palliative can substitute fuel subsidy. It can not assuage anything. It is an insult to say you want to give 12 million families 8000 naira per month for 6 months, how did you arrive at that 12 million families?”.

PLEASE WATCH THE VIDEO , 01:18

Majeed Dahiru vehemently criticized the government’s decision to remove fuel subsidies and its subsequent proposal of providing financial assistance to 12 million families. He found the idea of such a measure insulting and raised concerns about the government’s approach in handling the nation’s economic challenges, particularly the heavy burden of debt. Majeed emphasized the indispensable role of energy in economic growth and questioned the efficacy of any palliative measures in lieu of fuel subsidies.

HealthTourist (

)