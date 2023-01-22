This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

NNPP’s secretary dumps Kwankwaso, joins Atiku’s PDP

The Secretary of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), North-East zone, Dr Babayo Liman alongside hundreds of supporters have dumped the party for the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Gombe State.

This was said by Liman, who is also a member of the Rabiu Kwankwaso Presidential Campaign Council, on Saturday in Gombe.

The Secretary claimed that in order to support Atiku Abubakar, the PDP’s presidential contender, he left the NNPP and joined it.

“Gombe is one of the states in my zone, and we registered more than 3.6 million people in the North-East area under the NNPP; as a result, I needed to go around and inform my supporters that I defected to the PDP.

“I am resigning my position as the NNPP’s North-East Zonal Secretary, as a representative on the presidential campaign council, and as the zone’s Kwankwasiya Coordinator,”

He said that Atiku Abubakar won the position of Public Relations Officer for the NNPP in the zone, Ibrahim Tal.

“I want to tell the more than 600,00 NNPP members in Gombe State to leave and get a membership card for the PDP.”

Therefore, he asked Kwamkwaso to drop out of the contest and back Atiku Abubakar’s bid for the presidency.

According to his past performance as Vice President of Nigeria, “Atiku Abubakar has the capacity to salvage the country from its present suffering and decreasing economy,” he stated.

In light of the outstanding accomplishments the nation has made over the past 16 years, he classified the PDP administration as a success. According to Vanguard report.

