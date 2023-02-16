This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

NNPP’s Presidential Candidate, RMK, Expresses Deep Concerns About Reports Of Tensions In The Country

The former Governor of Kano State and the Presidential candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party(NNPP), Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, has taken to his Twitter page to express his deep concerns about the recent happenings in some parts of the country.

According to him, the reports he heard were of tensions and noisy fights/disturbances which occurred due to the Naira redesign policy which came at the wrong time.

Photo of Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso (RMK):

He also called on Nigerians to maintain law and order and to avoid any negative reactions during this period. He also advised Nigerians not to stay away from casting their votes on February 25 because it is their rights as citizens.

Below are screenshots of his tweets:

Recall that the circulation of the old N200, N500, and N1000 notes was to end on the January 31, 2023 but was later shifted to February 10, 2023. The redesigned notes are yet to be well circulated in some parts of the country and these have resulted in tensions among Nigerians.

We cannot wait to hear about the circulation of the new notes in your area. Please do well to drop your comments in the comments section below,

Also, like and share to others.

Don’t forget to click on the “FOLLOW” button at the right corner of your screen for more updates. Thanks

Content created and supplied by: Able-God (via 50minds

News )

#NNPPs #Presidential #Candidate #RMK #Expresses #Deep #Concerns #Reports #Tensions #CountryNNPP’s Presidential Candidate, RMK, Expresses Deep Concerns About Reports Of Tensions In The Country Publish on 2023-02-16 16:50:17