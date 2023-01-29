This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

NNPP’s Northeast Zonal Secretary, Babayo Liman, Resigns, Says Kwankwaso Lacks Capacity to Lead

The secretary of the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP) in the Northeast zone, Dr. Babayo Liman, has resigned from his position and quit the party a few weeks before the 2023 general elections.

Liman, alongside his loyalists, has now joined Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Addressing journalists on his reasons for quitting the NNPP, Liman said the party does not have any structure whatsoever to guarantee it a win in a national election.

He also stated categorically that the presidential candidate of the party, Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, lacks the capacity “to triumph in the forthcoming general elections,” citing the crisis rocking the Bauchi State chapter of the party, which according to him, Kwankwaso has not been able to resolve, as an indication that he cannot manage Nigeria.

He said:

“I resigned my appointment as the Northeast Zonal Secretary of the NNPP and joined PDP to support Atiku Abubakar and the PDP gubernatorial candidate for Taraba State.”

He noted that Kwankwaso lacks the requisite hands-on experience to preside over a country like Nigeria because apart from his previous position as governor of Kano State, there is nothing else to show that he can lead Nigeria.

Source: Daily Post

