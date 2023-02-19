This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

NNPP Reacts To The Alleged Plot By Police And The State Government To Intimidate Their Candidates

The New Nigeria Peoples Party, or NNPP, in Kano has threatened to renounce its support for a peace agreement that was previously signed in the state due to an alleged scheme by the police and the state administration to intimidate party candidates.

According to the party, the state’s 44 local government districts have been the target of a covert operation by the Kano State Police Command to arrest NNPP leaders.

This information was revealed by Dr. Baffa Bichi, NNPP’s candidate for the Kano North senate seat. The briefing was held at the party’s secretariat in Kano.

The Kano Commissioner of Police, Mamman Dauda, is allegedly collaborating with the state administration to instigate a situation that could lead to the postponement of elections in Kano, according to Bichi, who spoke with all NNPP senatorial candidates and gubernatorial candidate, Abba Gida Gida.

He added that they had proof of a compiled list of NNPP members who will be detained by the Kano State Police Command.

In order to maintain calm in Kano during and after the elections, Bichi appealed to the Inspector General of Police on behalf of the NNPP stalwarts.

He said that the NNPP intended to revoke its signature from the already-signed peace agreement because of the prevailing circumstances in Kano.

NNPP is preparing a nonviolent protest in each of the state’s 44 local government areas (LGAs), according to Bichi, who pleaded with all security agencies to keep an eye on the situation in Kano. This will allow people to learn the truth about the actual situation on the ground.

The Kano Police Command is refusing to enforce court orders against some politicians, according to Bichi, who also promised to soon release the names of those the police are planning to arrest. “We have reliable information that that list was [put] together by local government chairmen,” Bichi said.

This article is according to Daily Post Newspaper. Dear esteemed readers what are your opinions concerning this?

Content created and supplied by: Ihuoma244 (via 50minds

News )

#NNPP #Reacts #Alleged #Plot #Police #State #Government #Intimidate #CandidatesNNPP Reacts To The Alleged Plot By Police And The State Government To Intimidate Their Candidates Publish on 2023-02-19 19:34:06