NNPP National Chairman Squashes Nigerian Polls, Claims Polls Are Not Scientific

The National Chairman of the New Nigeria Peoples Party, Professor Rufai Alkali, has disclosed that he believes that polls are engineered to support selected candidates. Professor Rufai Alkali went on to describe all the polls that has been conducted in Nigeria ahead of the presidential election as propaganda.

Professor Rufai Alkali stated that as a social scientist, he does not believe that there is any scientific procedure that guided the conduct of the polls. Professor Rufai Alkali maintained that it is possible for someone to come up with the result of a poll directly from the comfort of his home without following due process.

Professor Rufai Alkali went on to say that the results of different polls which has been held in Nigeria so far is dependent on the candidate that the organizer of the polls wants to promote. Professor Rufai Alkali also questioned the reliability of the data the organizers of the poll used in arriving at the results of the polls.

Professor Rufai Alkali stated that the polls that has been conducted in Nigeria so far is an elite affairs that simple focus on certain candidates to promote. Professor Rufai Alkali made this statement while trying to explain why no poll has placed the presidential candidate of the NNPP as the leading candidate.

