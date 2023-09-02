NNPP Leader, Rabi’u Kwankwaso Meets With Atiku Abubakar In Abuja

It is not uncommon for politicians to attend social events like weddings, where they may have the opportunity to interact with each other and discuss various matters. This kind of interaction can happen even between politicians from different parties. As such, the former NNPP Leader, Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso met with his political rival from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar at a wedding in Abuja.

Politicians often use such events to build relationships and engage in political discussions, although the details of their conversations at the wedding ceremony in Abuja are not known. Rabi’u Kwankwaso posted the pictures from the event they attended on his Twitter account.

Credit: Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso/ Twitter.

Kwankwaso and Atiku Abubakar are both prominent politicians in Nigeria. Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, is a former governor of Kano State and the former Presidential Candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP). While, Atiku Abubakar, on the other hand, is a former vice president of Nigeria and the former Presidential Candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

Given their differences, that is why people thought it is uncommon for them to be seen seating in the same place on any occasion.

