NEWS

NNPP Leader, Rabi’u Kwankwaso Meets With Atiku Abubakar In Abuja

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 9 hours ago
0 324 1 minute read

It is not uncommon for politicians to attend social events like weddings, where they may have the opportunity to interact with each other and discuss various matters. This kind of interaction can happen even between politicians from different parties. As such, the former NNPP Leader, Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso met with his political rival from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar at a wedding in Abuja.

Politicians often use such events to build relationships and engage in political discussions, although the details of their conversations at the wedding ceremony in Abuja are not known. Rabi’u Kwankwaso posted the pictures from the event they attended on his Twitter account.

Credit: Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso/ Twitter.

Kwankwaso and Atiku Abubakar are both prominent politicians in Nigeria. Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, is a former governor of Kano State and the former Presidential Candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP). While, Atiku Abubakar, on the other hand, is a former vice president of Nigeria and the former Presidential Candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

Given their differences, that is why people thought it is uncommon for them to be seen seating in the same place on any occasion.

Legendary (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 9 hours ago
0 324 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Mothers, Here Are Lace Gowns You Can Rock For Special Events

50 mins ago

There Are Pastors Who Are Praying For A Big Church & It Will Never Happen—J Suleman Reveals

60 mins ago

The Effects of Saudi Arabia’s spending spree on European football.

1 hour ago

Today’s Headlines: Tinubu: Why I Recalled All Ambassadors, I didn’t plan to become a pastor – Bishop Isaac Idahosa.

1 hour ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button