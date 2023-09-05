NNPP kicks out Rabiu Kwankwaso over ties to Tinubu, APC

The National Executive Committee of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) has expelled Rabiu Kwankwaso following his alleged refusal to appear before the party’s disciplinary committee.

Mr Kwankwaso had been earlier suspended by the party’s leadership at its national convention on August 29 in Lagos.

The party’s National Executive Council (NEC) set up a disciplinary committee. It directed it to invite Mr Kwankwaso to defend allegations of gross anti-party activities and mismanagement of party and campaign funds within five days.

The NEC had warned that without appearing before the disciplinary committee, Mr Kwankwaso would be expelled from the party in line with the provisions of the party’s constitution 2022 (as amended).

Consequently, NNPP’s acting spokesman Abdulsalam Abdulrasaq said in a statement on Tuesday in Lagos that the NEC had immediately expelled Mr Kwankwaso because of his refusal to honour the committee’s invitations.

Mr Abdulrasaq said, “The NEC met in an emergency session on Friday, September 1 and resolved as follows: Following the refusal of Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso to appear before the disciplinary committee, which sat on Thursday, August 31 after being duly invited in writing, he is hereby expelled from NNPP with immediate effect.”

He added, “That the erstwhile presidential candidate, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, will be reported to appropriate quarters to answer questions on financial impropriety relating to mismanagement of public funds.”

The crisis within the NNPP started when the NWC of the party loyal to Kwankwaso announced the suspension of the NNPP founder, Dr Boniface Aniebonam and the National Publicity Secretary, Dr Agbo Major, on August 24.

(NAN)