This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

NNPP House of Reps applicant died four days to the political race

The House of Rep contender for the Wudil/Garko government voting demographic in Kano State under the foundation of the New Nigeria People’s Party, Kamilu Isa, is dead.

Isa, who was a previous partner controller general of the Nigerian Security and Common Protection Corps, kicked the bucket after a short illness on Monday, as indicated by a report by Day to Day Trust.

He passed on only four days for the official, senatorial, and House of Delegates decisions.

In a sympathy message to Isa’s family, the official up-and-comer of the NNPP, Rabiu Kwankwaso, portrayed his destruction as an immense vacuum that couldn’t be supplanted.

Kwankwaso noticed that Isa devoted his time, abundance, and energy to the outcome of the NNPP and his quick local area, appealing to God All-Powerful to excuse his weaknesses.

“I’m disheartened by the deficiency of Hon. Kamilu Ado Isah, the NNPP’s Place of Agents Contender for the Wudil/Garko voting demographic.

“May the All-powerful Allah pardon his inadequacies and award him everlasting harmony.” “My sympathy to his family, companions, and the NNPP Kano Section,” he said.

Isa has been covered by Islamic rituals.

Content created and supplied by: Imoleayo98 (via 50minds

News )

#NNPP #House #Reps #applicant #died #days #political #raceNNPP House of Reps applicant died four days to the political race Publish on 2023-02-21 17:41:21