NNPP House Of Rep Candidate Dies A Few Days To General Election

The New Nigerian People’s Party candidate for the house of representatives in Udir/Garko district in Kano State, Alhaji Kamilu Ado, has reportedly died. He was the Assistant Comptroller General for the Nigerian Security and Civil Defense Corps.

He died a few hours ago after a brief illness. This takes place after a few days of Senate and House of Representatives elections.

NNPP presidential candidate Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso called his death a shocking one and a huge void that cannot be filled with messages of condolences to his family.

According to Kwankwaso, the candidate for the House of Representatives of the NNPP devoted his wealth, energy, and time to the advancement of the party and his immediate neighborhood.

He prayed that God Almighty would forgive him for his mistakes and grant him eternal rest, as they were saddened by the loss. He gave his condolences to his friends, family, and the NNPP Kano chapter.

Alhaji Kamilu Ado was buried in Kano in conformity with Islamic rituals. Nigeria will conduct general elections on February 25, 2023, electing a president and vice president, as well as senators and members of the House of Representatives.

