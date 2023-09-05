NNPP expels Kwankwaso

The National Executive Committee of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) has taken the decision to expel Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso. This decision comes in response to Kwankwaso’s alleged refusal to participate in the party’s Disciplinary Committee proceedings. It’s worth noting that Kwankwaso had previously faced suspension by the party’s leadership during the National Convention held on August 29 in Lagos.

According to Daily Post, the NNPP’s National Executive Council (NEC) had established a Disciplinary Committee with the specific task of inviting Kwankwaso to defend himself against allegations of engaging in activities that were detrimental to the party and mismanagement of party and campaign funds. The NEC had clarified it that failure to appear before the Disciplinary Committee would result in Kwankwaso’s expulsion in accordance with the party’s constitution from 2022 (as amended).

In light of Kwankwaso’s refusal to respond to the committee’s invitations, Mr. Abdulsalam Abdulrasaq, the Acting National Publicity Secretary of NNPP, issued a statement on Tuesday, September 5, 2023, stating that the NEC had decided to expel Kwankwaso immediately. Additionally, the statement indicated that Kwankwaso would be reported to the appropriate authorities to address allegations of financial misconduct related to the mismanagement of public funds.

This ongoing crisis within the NNPP began when the party’s National Working Committee (NWC), aligned with Kwankwaso, announced the suspension of Dr. Boniface Aniebonam, the NNPP founder, and Dr. Agbo Major, the National Publicity Secretary, on August 24.

