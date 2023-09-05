NNPP expels Kwankwaso over alleged anti-party activities

A faction of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) led by Major Agbo has announced the expulsion of Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, the party’s presidential candidate, citing his alleged anti-party activities and misappropriation of campaign funds. The expulsion was confirmed in a statement by Abdulsalam Abdulrasaq, the factional National Publicity Secretary of NNPP.

According to PUNCH paper, this move comes after factional leaders had previously vowed to investigate Kwankwaso and his supporters for alleged misappropriation of over N1 billion generated from the sale of nomination forms.

Abdulrasaq stated that the decision to expel Kwankwaso was taken after he failed to appear before the disciplinary panel to address the allegations of gross anti-party activities and mismanagement of campaign funds within the stipulated five days. The spokesperson emphasized that the expulsion was carried out in accordance with the party’s constitution from 2022 as amended.

In response, an ally of Kwankwaso and the National Auditor of NNPP, Ladipo Johnson, expressed dissatisfaction with the decision. He argued that Agbo’s faction lacks the authority to dismiss Kwankwaso and suggested that they form their own party or take legal action. Johnson also highlighted that Kwankwaso maintains a strong relationship with the National Working Committee at NNPP’s national headquarters in Abuja.

