NNPP Chieftain, Ladipo Johnson Clears Air On Kwankwaso’s Remarks Concerning Obi At Chatham House

Amid the public backlash that has greeted the recent comments made by New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) flag bearer, Senator Musa Rabiu Kwankwaso regarding the candidacy of Peter Obi of the Labour Party, an ally of the former Kano State governor, Ladipo Johnson has come out to clear the air on the issue.

Recall that while responding to questions from the audience at Chatham House on Tuesday, January 17, 2023, Kwankwaso explained that the proposed merger between himself and Obi failed to materialize because he discovered that the Labour Pary’s movement was born out of ethnic and religious sentiments. Going further, the former Kano State governor insisted that he would not be stepping down for Obi because he (Kwankwaso) is a Ph.D. holder and not a trader.

Reacting to the outrage that greeted Kwankwaso’s remarks while appearing on ARISE TV’s ‘News Night’ on Thursday, Johnson, who is a member of the NNPP Presidential Campaign Council, explained that though there was no bad blood between his candidate and Peter Obi over the botched merger, the former Kano State governor was angry that a member of the audience at Chatham House asked him if he would be stepping down for the Labour Party candidate. Going further, Ladipo accused mischief makers of misconstruing the comments made by Kwankwaso.

“On the contrary, I believe that Senator Kwankwaso and Peter Obi have a very cordial relationship, and they have had. And the attempt at that time for a merger was quite cordial. We had a 3-person committee on both sides and I was fortunate to be a part of the committee then and it all went well. But unfortunately, we didn’t all come to a consensus. What Senator Kwankwaso was referring to yesterday, was an assumption by the person who asked a question and if he had stopped saying, oh, it didn’t work, or would there be a possibility of a merger working in the future, then it would have been alright. But for him to have said; will you step down for the Labour Party candidate, it’s something that isn’t right.

Look, we have faced this all through the campaign. First, it was stepping down for Atiku, second, it was stepping down for Bola Tinubu, and now again it has gone around to stepping down for Obi. So, it was important that he (Kwankwaso) had to clarify. And he went further to say that. And I know that some mischievous people have tried to mischievously misquote him. What he said was that look, give me someone that has what I have or what I am bringing to the table. Someone who has my track record, someone who is as qualified as I am, and then we would talk. But if you cannot show us that person, then stop saying that I should step down for one person or the other.”

