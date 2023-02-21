This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

NNPP Candidate for House of Representatives Passes Away Four Days Prior to Election.

Kamilu Isa, the aspirant of New Nigeria Peoples Party for the Wudil/Garko federal constituency in Kano State, has passed away.

On Monday, Isa passed away from a short-term illness. Isa was previously an Assistant Comptroller General in the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps. He passed away a mere four days before the presidential, senatorial, and House of Representatives elections

Rabiu Kwankwaso, the NNPP’s presidential candidate, conveyed his sympathies to Isa’s family in a message of condolence.

According to Kwankwaso, Isa devoted his time, resources, and efforts to advance the NNPP and benefit his local community. Kwankwaso also offered a prayer to God Almighty for forgiveness of Isa’s imperfections.

“I am saddened by the loss of Hon. Kamilu Ado Isah, the NNPP House of Representatives Candidate for Wudil/Garko constituency.

“May the Almighty Allah forgive his shortcomings and grant him eternal peace. My condolence to his family, friends and the NNPP Kano Chapter,” he said.

Content created and supplied by: delapzy (via 50minds

News )

