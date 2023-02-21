NEWS

NNPP Candidate for House of Representatives Passes Away Four Days Prior to Election.

Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 11 mins ago
0 307 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

NNPP Candidate for House of Representatives Passes Away Four Days Prior to Election.

Kamilu Isa, the aspirant of New Nigeria Peoples Party for the Wudil/Garko federal constituency in Kano State, has passed away.

On Monday, Isa passed away from a short-term illness. Isa was previously an Assistant Comptroller General in the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps. He passed away a mere four days before the presidential, senatorial, and House of Representatives elections

Rabiu Kwankwaso, the NNPP’s presidential candidate, conveyed his sympathies to Isa’s family in a message of condolence.

According to Kwankwaso, Isa devoted his time, resources, and efforts to advance the NNPP and benefit his local community. Kwankwaso also offered a prayer to God Almighty for forgiveness of Isa’s imperfections.

“I am saddened by the loss of Hon. Kamilu Ado Isah, the NNPP House of Representatives Candidate for Wudil/Garko constituency.

“May the Almighty Allah forgive his shortcomings and grant him eternal peace. My condolence to his family, friends and the NNPP Kano Chapter,” he said.

Content created and supplied by: delapzy (via 50minds
News )

#NNPP #Candidate #House #Representatives #Passes #Days #Prior #ElectionNNPP Candidate for House of Representatives Passes Away Four Days Prior to Election. Publish on 2023-02-21 16:09:07



Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 11 mins ago
0 307 1 minute read
Photo of Ng daily

Ng daily

Related Articles

Today’s Headlines: Buhari Arrives Lagos For APC Rally, Russia To Suspend Nuclear Treaty With US

2 mins ago

Kwankwaso to reverse CBN’s naira redesign policy if elected president.

4 mins ago

The North Are Saying Peter Obi Yet You Hear Some Igbo Men Say We Don’t Want It – Ortom Fumes

18 mins ago

I feed over 250 people daily but we can not cook due to naira crisis – Orji Kalu

19 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button