NNPP asks Atiku to step down for Kwankwaso

The New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) says Atiku Abubakar, standard bearer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), should shelve his presidential bid for Rabiu Kwankwaso, its flagbearer.

The NNPP national chairperson, Rufa’i Alkali, denied Abubakar is in negotiations with his group to become “the consensus northern candidate” during a media briefing on Wednesday in Abuja.

Alkali claimed that the PDP is in shambles and offers no protection for anyone.

“Calls have poured in from all around the country. We don’t interact with Atiku Abubakar in any way, he declared.

“Rabiu Kwankwaso is one guy who has demonstrated why he should be considered the front-runner in this election. Atiku shouldn’t try to force himself on Nigerians in such a crude way.

Since they are already discussing northern Nigeria, what more may someone want to provide there than Kwankwaso? The NNPP completely distances itself from Atiku Abubakar’s antics. In favour of Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, we want Atiku Abubakar to resign.

“Allowing the APC to continue running Nigeria’s government would be a terrible blunder and disaster. Allow folks to pause and reconsider if they are unsure.

“Letting some of these individuals, who are responsible for the majority of these issues, return is also tragic. We have referred to this as “mutually assured destruction” because the parties have sued their presidential candidates. According to the Cable report.

