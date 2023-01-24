This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

NNPP And LP Are Like Spoilers, But We Will Make Sure To Tackle Their Aspirations – Isa Ashiru Kudan

The People’s Democratic Party Governorship candidate in Kaduna State, Isa Ashiru Kudan has demeaned the ability of the New Nigeria People’s Party, NNPP and the Labour Party, LP in winning the forthcoming elections.

During an interview on TVC News on Monday, Kudan said that although, the New Nigeria People’s Party NNPP, and the Labour Party, LP, have interests, but they are more like spoilers for the bigger political parties, especially to the People’s Democratic Party.

Kudan also said that his party, the People’s Democratic Party, has been working pragmatically to ensure that they tackle the aspirations of the Labour Party and the New Nigeria People’s Party.

In his words, “NNPP and LP are political parties with interests which are entitled to vie for [political] positions, but they are just like spoilers. We have been doing pragmatically to make sure that we tackle their aspirations.”

According to him, in some of the regions of the country, particularly in Kaduna State where Christians dominate, the Labour Party goes on religious mission, trying to convince the Christian community that the Labour Party is for Christians. He noted that with what the People’s Democratic Party has done to fight the strategy brought about by the Labour Party, people are beginning to understand their (Labour Party’s) mission, adding that they will do their best to keep them within the boundaries of the People’s Democratic Party.

On the New Nigeria People’s Party, Kudan said that the party is not making any progress. He described the party as a Kano party, rather than a Northern or a national party.

