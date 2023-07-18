NEWS

NNPCL Increases Petrol Pump Price to N617 per Litre

According to the Leadership paper, the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has once again increased the retail cost of fuel, commonly referred to as Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), in Abuja and nearby regions, elevating it from 537 naira to 617 naira.

In the early hours of Tuesday, a few fuel stations experienced minor queues as NNPC outlets in Abuja temporarily closed to calibrate their fuel pumps according to the revised price of 617 naira.

Motorists were hesitant to purchase fuel at the newly set pump price of 617 naira per liter, despite the NNPCL station at Dei-Dei Junction having already made the adjustments.

Reports from different sources revealed that the demand for and purchase of petrol has drastically decreased in several parts of the country.

In May, immediately after President Tinubu’s inauguration, the Nation’s Apex Petrol Station raised the price of fuel from 195 naira per liter to 537 naira per liter. This change was prompted by President Tinubu’s inaugural address, during which he announced the removal of fuel subsidy.

