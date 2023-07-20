NNPC Said The Petroleum Industry Has Been Deregulated, And Yet It Is Still Fixing Prices—Farotimi

During an interview with Arise , Dele Farotimi, a Retired lawyer, stated that the NNPC once said the petroleum industry has been deregulated, and yet they’re still fixing the prices of fuel. Farotimi added that NNPC cannot come out and say what constitutes the price component if they’re being asked to explain it to Nigerians.

Dele Farotimi further stated that the people cannot even speak or demand how they arrived at the current N617/litre price. He added that we’re yet to know how subsidies have arisen in this case.

According to him, “So when you now talk about NNPC, NNPC, who is telling us that the petroleum industry has been deregulated, is still busy being the one fixing prices. When you ask, then, what constitutes this price component, NNPC can’t tell me or you. The same NNPC that was given an institutional monopoly has today handed that monopoly to a company in which it invested 2 billion dollars on my behalf and on your behalf, and now that company is going to be the operator of the monopoly that once belonged to the NNPC, and we’re not meant to ask questions. We can’t speak to how we arrived at this price. The same NNPC that told all of us in broad daylight that it is doing direct sale and direct purchase, which means it is giving crude and taking product, Up until today, we didn’t know exactly where and how subsidies had arisen.”

Video Credit: Arise (11:42)

